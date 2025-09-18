Comparing Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) & Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hammerson and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 1 1 0 0 1.50 Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Hammerson.

Hammerson has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hammerson and Kennedy-Wilson”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $154.76 million N/A -$672.56 million N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $531.40 million 2.23 -$33.00 million ($0.67) -12.84

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson -9.11% 12.90% 1.51%

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Hammerson on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

