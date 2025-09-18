Comparing Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) & Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Volatility & Risk

Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wacoal has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grasim Industries and Wacoal”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grasim Industries $17.74 billion 0.75 $437.27 million $0.73 26.71 Wacoal $1.14 billion 1.81 $46.13 million $11.69 17.11

Dividends

Grasim Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Wacoal. Wacoal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grasim Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wacoal pays an annual dividend of $3.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grasim Industries pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wacoal pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Grasim Industries and Wacoal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grasim Industries 2.71% 5.48% 1.75% Wacoal 10.52% 8.87% 6.41%

Summary

Wacoal beats Grasim Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knit wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics such as georgettes, crepes, chiffons, and others; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments. It offers intimate apparel mainly women’s foundation wear, lingerie, nightwear and children’s underwear; and outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories. The company also engages in the restaurant, cultural and service-related businesses; and manufacture and sale of mannequins and fixtures, interior design work, and other textile-related businesses. It offers products through department stores, general merchandisers, and other general retailers in Japan, as well as directly managed retail stores, E-commerce websites, and distributors in Japan and internationally. Wacoal Holdings Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

