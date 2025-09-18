CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWV has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.16.

CoreWeave Trading Up 1.8%

CoreWeave stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. CoreWeave has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.75.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 211,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $25,439,265.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,113,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,711,208.25. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $7,289,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,214,512.90. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,112,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,813,671 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $48,030,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $39,824,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $34,284,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

