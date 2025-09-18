CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citizens Jmp

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.16.

CRWV stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75. CoreWeave has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 375,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $34,391,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,112,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,813,671 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares in the last quarter. Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $48,030,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $39,824,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $34,284,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

