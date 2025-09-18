CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

CRWV has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.16.

CoreWeave Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $120.86 on Monday. CoreWeave has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $3,840,400.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,120,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,613,138.75. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $7,289,786.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,214,512.90. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,112,032 shares of company stock worth $1,255,813,671.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,824,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

