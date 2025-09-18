Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Corteva Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $70.62 on Monday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,188,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,436,000 after buying an additional 373,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,047,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,651,000 after acquiring an additional 251,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,680,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,708,000 after purchasing an additional 824,451 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,299,000 after purchasing an additional 288,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,041,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

