Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Price Target Raised to $318.00 at UBS Group

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $257.00 to $318.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $278.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day moving average is $216.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $280.88.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 23.22%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 27,522.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

