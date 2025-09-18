Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,200 at Jefferies Financial Group

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,200 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRDA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Croda International to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,100 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,000 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,150.

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 2,580 on Monday. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,675.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,628.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,864.57.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 72.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Croda International will post 181.8307268 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Croda International

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots purchased 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,617 per share, for a total transaction of £99,838.55. Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,524 per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.32. Insiders purchased 11,343 shares of company stock worth $29,823,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

