CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.60.

Shares of CRWD opened at $445.50 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $263.45 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.37, a P/E/G ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

