Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Up 25.8% in August

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE CFR opened at $126.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

