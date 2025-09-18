Czech National Bank Acquires 2,026 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

