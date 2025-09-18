Czech National Bank Acquires 2,914 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Water Works by 881.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,352 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in American Water Works by 24.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,566,000 after purchasing an additional 878,951 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in American Water Works by 114.3% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,505,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 802,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $103,053,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 20,534.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.30.

NYSE AWK opened at $135.96 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

