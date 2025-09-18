Czech National Bank Acquires 342 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,101.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,553.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,467.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,722.54. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

