Czech National Bank Acquires 850 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,001,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after acquiring an additional 825,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,865,000 after buying an additional 414,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,046,000 after buying an additional 290,551 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $640.86 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $688.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $609.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total value of $18,491,734.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,650,885.78. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

