Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $144.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.51 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $91,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,712.96. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $988,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,599,763.65. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,928 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

