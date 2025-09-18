Czech National Bank Buys 1,285 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $123,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average is $254.97. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $238.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.30.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

