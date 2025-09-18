Czech National Bank Buys 18,025 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

