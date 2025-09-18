Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $192,231,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $122,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,922,000 after purchasing an additional 913,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 117.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,796,000 after purchasing an additional 488,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,687,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.52. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $6,190,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,325.05. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,709 shares of company stock worth $22,555,809. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.