Czech National Bank Has $6.71 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Czech National Bank grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $334,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $113,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,554 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $40,989,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

