Czech National Bank Has $6.93 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480,835 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4,775.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $92,717,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 6,607.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after buying an additional 1,154,235 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:GIS opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Research raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.