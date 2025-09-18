Czech National Bank Has $7.22 Million Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,947,000 after buying an additional 2,410,188 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $432,718,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,425,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research lifted their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

