Czech National Bank Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 17.6% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $254.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.28. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

