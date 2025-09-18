Czech National Bank Has $7.87 Million Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,399,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 50,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX opened at $262.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $307.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

