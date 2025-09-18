Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

