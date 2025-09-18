Czech National Bank Purchases 11,351 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Corning alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $251,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Corning by 6.9% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 32,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Corning Stock Down 2.4%

GLW stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Corning’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. The trade was a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,449,192. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.