Czech National Bank Purchases 6,122 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Czech National Bank raised its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sysco alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,695,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,028,000 after purchasing an additional 777,271 shares during the period. Finally, Ames National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.