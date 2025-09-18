Czech National Bank Raises Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,672,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,866,011,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,653,000 after buying an additional 143,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,533,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,740,000 after buying an additional 105,098 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.42.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE AVB opened at $192.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average of $202.11.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.