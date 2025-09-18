Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $213.36 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $215.20. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.05.

In related news, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $171,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,413.52. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 352 shares in the company, valued at $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,616. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

