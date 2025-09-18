D Boral Capital Upgrades American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Strong-Buy

D Boral Capital upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. D. Boral Capital started coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

American Resources Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of AREC opened at $2.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $214.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Resources by 86,418.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 122,714 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

