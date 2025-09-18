Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.87.

NYSE:DE opened at $468.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.93 and its 200-day moving average is $490.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

