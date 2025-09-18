Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

