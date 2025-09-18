Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades European Wealth Group (LON:EWG) to Hold

European Wealth Group (LON:EWG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 110 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 90. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 price target on shares of European Wealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 115.

LON:EWG opened at GBX 101.50 on Tuesday. European Wealth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 98.56 and a 12-month high of GBX 115. The firm has a market capitalization of £702.57 million and a PE ratio of 26,025.64.

In other European Wealth Group news, insider Steve Dryden bought 33,819 shares of European Wealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 per share, for a total transaction of £35,509.95. Corporate insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

European Wealth Group Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

