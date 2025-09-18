Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 331 to GBX 343 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRST. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 200 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 340.75.

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

Shares of TRST stock opened at GBX 232.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of £948.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16,628.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 233.01. Trustpilot Group has a one year low of GBX 178.40 and a one year high of GBX 361.50.

Trustpilot Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 16th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Holten Mühlmann sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230, for a total transaction of £575,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

