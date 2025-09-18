Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Stock

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBTN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBTN opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.34. WEBTOON Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBTN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 59.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 649.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

