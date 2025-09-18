Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,519.28. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,889,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262,309 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,728 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.