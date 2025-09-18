Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 360 to GBX 290 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 390 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280.

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 140 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.98. SThree has a 12-month low of GBX 132.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 409.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.82 million, a P/E ratio of 642.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share for the quarter. SThree had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SThree will post 38.490881 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timo Lehne acquired 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 per share, for a total transaction of £10,291.56. Insiders have bought 39,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team of 2,700+ people each with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

