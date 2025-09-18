Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price objective on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

DG stock opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $292,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

