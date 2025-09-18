Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Buys 695 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

