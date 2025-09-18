Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 235 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 309. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 to GBX 285 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

DOM stock opened at GBX 202 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195.30 and a 1 year high of GBX 356. The firm has a market cap of £787.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,020.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 252.81.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza Group

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 per share, for a total transaction of £15,900. Also, insider Robyn Perriss bought 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 per share, with a total value of £609,630. Insiders acquired a total of 336,150 shares of company stock worth $70,568,150 in the last 90 days. 11.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.