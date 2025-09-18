Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 119,200 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the August 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of Dowa stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Dowa has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.
Dowa Company Profile
