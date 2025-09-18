Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 119,200 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the August 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Dowa alerts:

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of Dowa stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Dowa has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.

Dowa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.