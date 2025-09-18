Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $21.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Driven Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research raised Driven Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRVN

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

In related news, Director Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,279,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,144,126.65. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,081,000 after acquiring an additional 589,556 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $15,892,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,562,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,167,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 12.32%.The firm had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Driven Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.