Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Up 25.9% in August

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 642,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 510,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duos Technologies Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Duos Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.10. Duos Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 67.62% and a negative return on equity of 297.45%. Duos Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

