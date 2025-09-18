East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

EWBC opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

View Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $835,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,111.60. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,270. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.