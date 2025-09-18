Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.31 and last traded at $53.45. 2,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Stock Down 0.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Company Profile

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

