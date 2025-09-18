Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.5455.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWTX. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.26. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $38.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $106,745.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,934.85. This trade represents a 20.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,640. This trade represents a 81.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,267 shares of company stock worth $1,677,815 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $883,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

