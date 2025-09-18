Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. 1,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
