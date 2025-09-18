Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. 1,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 2.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

About Enterprise Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp ( NASDAQ:EFSCP Free Report ) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

