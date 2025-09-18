Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Read Our Latest Report on NVST

Envista Price Performance

NVST stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Envista has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.21 million. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 1,338.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Envista by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Envista by 956.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 620,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.