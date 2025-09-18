Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heico Q2 Earnings

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heico in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heico’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Heico’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.67 EPS.
Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.Heico’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $317.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. Heico has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $338.92.
In other news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total transaction of $17,985,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,253,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,311,420.15. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Heico by 0.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 3,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Heico by 1.6% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 1.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
