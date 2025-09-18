Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$27.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.29.

ERO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper Company Profile

TSE ERO opened at C$22.97 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$13.17 and a 52-week high of C$31.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

