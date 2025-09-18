Etsy, Inc. $ETSY Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,142 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $708,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,944.99. This trade represents a 20.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $342,214.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,130,691. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $70.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.16 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

